Russell Wagner
Scottsdale - Russell W. Wagner, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on April 16th, 2019. Russ was born April 30th, 1940, in Williams, Indiana to Morris and Vera Wagner as one of 14 children. Russ is a Vietnam War veteran and always took pride in his military service. Russ had a lifelong love of the Southwest and everything Western. He served as a board member and past president of the Friends of Arizona Highways and was an active member and past president of the Scottsdale chapter of Westerners International. Russ co-led troops of the Boy Scouts and Pathfinders. He was an avid outdoorsman and led many hiking trips across the Southwest for all the organizations he was part of and to places as far away as the Panama Canal. He was a voracious reader, as well as being a lifelong learner, with a variety of interests including taking flying lessons. Working as a Purchasing Manager in the airline and electrical contracting industries, he received his degree in Business Administration from Scottsdale Community College and was active in several trade organizations. Russ is survived by his wife, Elaine, his son, John (Kim), his daughter Jennifer Confer (Erik), 4 grandchildren, Jared, Keith, Jade, Tiffani, and one great grandchild, Emeryst, and nine brothers and sisters. A Memorial Service will be held at Messenger Mortuary Indian School on Friday, May 3rd, at 11:30am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019