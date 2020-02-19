|
Russell Wayne Atkins
Scottsdale - Russell Wayne Atkins, 95, passed away February 18, 2020. Russell was born April 27, 1924 in Maroa, IL to Fred and Nellie Grace Atkins. After graduating from Maroa High School, he went on to attend Brown Business School in Springfield, IL. Russell was a pilot in the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He was stationed in Alaska. In Alaska, Russell met Virginia Harr. On July 25, 1946 in Slickville, PA. they were married. He worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Springfield, IL; Standard of America Life Insurance Co. in Phoenix, AZ. During his time at Standard, he studied and became a certified Life Underwriter (CLU), receiving many awards and recognitions with Standard. He retired in 1986. Russell was a devote member of Scottsdale United Methodist Church. His wife, Virginia Harr Atkins, precedes him in death. Russell is survived by his daughters, Kay Atkins of Scottsdale, AZ and Connie Atkins Burnett of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Lyndsay Burnett and Rachel Burnett of Flagstaff, AZ, Jessie Burnett of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ryan Burnett of Austin, TX. In Russell's honor, a graveside service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery (401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Scottsdale United Methodist Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020