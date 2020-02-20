|
Rusty Dunham
On February 14th, 2020, St. Valentines Day, Rose Marie "Rusty" Dunham, passed away surrounded by love at the age of 88. She is survived by her two children, Glady Green and Andrew Dunham, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, as well as a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
Rusty was born on January 25th, 1932 in Tonopah, NV to James Fountain Vassar and Marguerite Anne Heller, she was one of seven children.
Rusty went to school for Interior Design and settled in Scottsdale, where she successfully practiced real estate and interior decorating for many years.
She was a long-time member of a spiritual program in which she helped many people. Her personal mission and vision was "to create nurture and sustain a maximum positive impact on the women who passed through her life." She loved entertaining at her home, where she hosted annual Christmas Eve and Super Bowl parties, and first Thursday night dinners with her girls.
Another passion of hers was genealogy. She loved her family history and she developed an extensive family tree, back to early Western pioneers. She will be greatly missed by numerous friends and family.
A funeral mass will be held at The Franciscan Renewal Center 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, on Friday February 28th, 2020, at 1:00 pm, reception following.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020