Ruth Agnes Junker



Phoenix - Ruth, 96, of Phoenix and Scottsdale, went home to meet God and greet her late husband, Bill, on April 19, 2020. The couple, the parents of eight children, grandparents of 15 and great-parents to 22, was married for 73 years, prior to Bill's passing in 2017. Born Ruth Agnes McKenna on Feb. 9, 1924, in Akron, OH, Ruth graduated from Coventry High School, where she was homecoming queen and Bill was class president. Following their marriage in 1944, the couple lived in the Portage Lakes area of Akron and were founding members and supporters of St. Francis de Sales parish. They moved to the Arcadia area of Phoenix in 1970, and later lived in Scottsdale.



Ruth dedicated her life to caring for and about her family. She instilled in all the values, faith and the love of life that marked her kind and witty personality. Ruth was like a second mom to many of the children's friends. She loved hosting dinners, get-togethers and song fests at the Junker home. While husband, Bill, traveled extensively in the golf world and founded the company that designed, manufactured and marketed the well-known Golf Pride Golf Grip, Ruth cheerfully held down the home front.



Regretting that she did not have the opportunity of higher education or of pursuing her love of music, she helped guide all eight children through attaining college or advanced degrees. Each of "the kids" became a musician as a hobby, thanks in part to Ruth's encouragement and guidance. Her outings with grandchildren were legendary, introducing them to arts/crafts and sharing many fun adventures around Scottsdale. Her talents included artistic and interior design accomplishments that led many to believe she had academic credentials in those fields. When the youngest of her eight children was a senior in high school, Ruth attended and graduated from cosmetology school and briefly worked as a professional hairdresser. An energetic, creative and gracious lady, Ruth's teaching and mentoring qualities benefited many over the years.



Survivors include children Jane Donohue, Scottsdale; Jennifer Cockrum (Bill) Columbus OH; Mary Anne Johnson, Mesa; John Junker (Susan), Phoenix; Gloria Brintnall (Mike), Sachse, TX; Joseph Junker (Yvonne Cahill), Scottsdale; and Peter Junker (Julie Cannon), Atlanta GA. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and son, James Junker, Phoenix. Surviving grandchildren are Daniel Cockrum (Chicago); Darrell Johnson, (Dubai, UAE); Leslie Bartels (Mesa); William J. Junker, St. Paul MN, Naomi Villanueva, Phoenix; Andrew Junker, Irving, TX; Laura Junker, Phoenix; Lucy Junker, Austin, TX; Michael Junker, Merritt Island, FL; Matthew Tarkington, Carrollton, TX; Elizabeth Fielder, Jarrell, TX; Amanda Jedeikin, Phoenix; Rebecca Panza, Phoenix; Joseph F. Junker, Seattle, WA, and Adeline Stewart, Corvallis, OR.



The family extends its thanks and gratitude to the owners and caregivers at Comfy Couch Assisted Living home, to the nurses and staff of Aviant Hospice and the pastoral care ministry of St. Theresa's parish.



A Mass for Ruth was held at St. Theresa's Church, Phoenix, on Friday, June 5, followed by interment at Green Acres Cemetery and a private family memorial.



Gifts in Ruth's memory may be made to Faith4life Church, 2104 Hutton Dr. Ste.112, Carrollton TX 75006, and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix.









