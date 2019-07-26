Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Ruth Aleman Obituary
Ruth Aleman

Phoenix - Ruth Aleman, "Cuca" 78, Our beloved mother is finally at rest. She amazed us on how strong of a woman she was. Her younger years she enjoyed softball. She enjoyed dancing, spending time with her good friends, and the casinos. She lived life the way she wanted to. Later in life it became crossword puzzles, cards and watching the Diamond Backs.

She is preceded in death by son Joe Medina and granddaughter Gabriella, and sister Mercedes Navarro. She is survived by her children Kenneth Clark, Greg & Sylvia Cruz, Theresa Cruz (Joe), Mona Cruz and Sylvia Baca. She has 11 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, two sisters Vera (Phil), Alice Garcia and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ. Visitation 8am, Rosary at 9:15am, Mass 10am. Interment at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens,4310 E. Southern, Phoenix, AZ. www.resthavencarrtenney.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 26, 2019
