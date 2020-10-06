Ruth Ann McComberGlendale - Ruth was a true friend- full of compassion, concern for others and unfailing loyalty. If you were her friend- you were her friend for life. Many of us knew her from grade school on, and some for shorter periods, but she showed a genuine love for all of us. One of her friends remembers being at Ruth's house one night with several others, when Ruth decided they should all have nick names. Feeling that Maureen's name was too long, she decided on Moe and she's been called that ever since.After she moved to Phoenix, Ruth made regular trips back to Iowa and always managed to spend time with, not only her family, but her friends as well. While in Phoenix, she also kept in touch with frequent texts, phone calls, and never forgot a birthday. We all have our special memories of Ruth. Some of us remember how she would often fall asleep at the table during card club, even though our games were very stimulating! She flew home a few years ago, to stay with her friend, Judy, as she recovered from surgery.Ruth's children, Andy and Julie, were her life. Although they experienced some difficulties in life, she was always there to love and support them. The deaths of both of her children were devastating and beyond our comprehension, but as she always did, Ruth sought God's peace and comfort to help her manage her grief and sorrow. After experiencing such losses, many would reject God, but Ruth's faith only became stronger.Ruth was also a very important person in Andy's son, Jake's life. She devoted her love and support for him as he grew and matured into adulthood.Ruth's Catholic faith was the foundation for everything she did. She was an active member of her church, received the sacraments regularly, and was always there to help the poor and suffering. Throughout her life she demonstrated a quiet strength even though she experienced many tragedies. When she was diagnosed the first time with cancer and had to go through surgery and chemotherapy, she never complained or felt sorry for herself. As a matter of fact, she told a friend who had cancer two times- "You've been through so much" as always... putting others before herself. So even though we're all going to miss Ruth, we know that she is at peace in heaven with Andy and Julie, enjoying God's rewards for doing His work on earth. Your friends are God's gift to you, just as you are His gift to them.Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Glendale.