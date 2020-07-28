1/1
Ruth Ann Perkins
1940 - 2020
Ruth Ann Perkins

Scottsdale - Ruth Ann Perkins was born on June 17, 1940 to Hattie and Harry Perkins in Sacaton, Arizona. Ruth was the youngest of 6 children. There was Alfred, Orlene, Violet, Margareta, Marvin, and lastly, Ruth. Ruth is survived by her nine children, Allen Perkins, Rodney Schurz, Gilbert Schurz Sr, Wendolyn Schurz, Monica Valadez, Daryl Harris, Sherry Harris, Darren Harris, And Karen Harris. Ruth had 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She had a cat named Mittens, who she loved and would call him Sh-mittens because of how fat he is. She attended Salt River day school, then boarding school (escuela ), and Scottsdale community college for a short time. She completed classes at the cook Christian college as well. She was an active Elder for the Salt River Presbyterian church, where she participated in the choir (English and translated). She also helped with the vocational bible school in the summer. Also, the revival camp meetings that took place in other communities. Graveside service Th., 7/30, 6 A.M., Salt River Cemetery.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
06:00 AM
Salt River Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
