Ruth Doyle
Scottsdale - Ruth Eileen (Durbin) Doyle 83, a longtime resident of Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 13, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Ruth was born on September 24, 1936 in Doylestown, Ohio to Ralph and Frances (Sapp) Durbin. A loving & dedicated wife and mother, Ruth raised 5 children while helping her husband build 2 successful construction companies. She was an avid walker who enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, cooking and baking. Ruth had a sweet personality and a delightfully infectious laugh that seemed to draw people to her.
Ruth is preceded in death by her granddaughter Taryn Doyle, son-in-law Mike Wilson, sisters-in-law Faye, (Jim) and Mona, (Denny).
Ruth is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years Patrick, son Thomas (Betsy), daughters Denise (Steve), Kimberly, Barbara (Charlie), and Trish, 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 2 sisters Anne, Joan (Bob), and 5 brothers Dick (Pat), Jim, Dave (Mary), Denny, Ralph, (Patti).
The Doyle family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Caring for Loved Ones nursing home in Scottsdale for the many years of attentiveness and loving care shown to Ruth.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 2312 E Campbell Ave with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring for Loved Ones @ CLFO II 14810 N. 52nd St Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or to the . Thank You!
