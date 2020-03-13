|
|
Ruth E. Fairall
Scottsdale - Ruth E. Fairall of Scottsdale, AZ passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, March 3.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1929 in Frankford, DE. The daughter of a farmer, she was the twelfth of thirteen children.
She lived briefly in Florida and then Philadelphia where she met and married Don Fairall. The couple ventured to Arizona in the 1950's and welcomed a daughter in the 1960's. Her marriage ended in the late 60's and she worked for Motorola until her retirement.
Ruth is remembered for her quick wit and sharp sense of humor — even during difficult times. Towards the end of her life, her doctors would comment about her witty disposition.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fairall of Mesa, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings. In honor of her life-long love of animals, memorial donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society at azhumane.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020