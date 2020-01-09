Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Harlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Eleanor Harlan


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Eleanor Harlan Obituary
Ruth Eleanor Harlan

Ruth E. Harlan passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, a beautiful Sunday morning with her family by her side. Our Ruthie was born on February 10, 1931 to the late Hazel and C.L. Stone. Ruth had a sister, Mary, who passed on years ago. Ruthie met, fell in love with, and married her beloved husband Lewis W. Harlan, Jr. and were together 62 wonderful years. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne L. Welch; granddaughter Jennifer Armstrong and great-granddaughter Ellea. Ruth was a nurse early on in her life before her married life began. Her daughter Suzanne was then born and our Ruthie became a world class mom, homemaker and wife. Her favorite hobby was gardening. Those survived by Ruthie will feel her love always. Funeral will be at 9:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254. Burial to follow at 10:00 AM at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for more information and condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now