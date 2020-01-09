|
Ruth Eleanor Harlan
Ruth E. Harlan passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, a beautiful Sunday morning with her family by her side. Our Ruthie was born on February 10, 1931 to the late Hazel and C.L. Stone. Ruth had a sister, Mary, who passed on years ago. Ruthie met, fell in love with, and married her beloved husband Lewis W. Harlan, Jr. and were together 62 wonderful years. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne L. Welch; granddaughter Jennifer Armstrong and great-granddaughter Ellea. Ruth was a nurse early on in her life before her married life began. Her daughter Suzanne was then born and our Ruthie became a world class mom, homemaker and wife. Her favorite hobby was gardening. Those survived by Ruthie will feel her love always. Funeral will be at 9:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254. Burial to follow at 10:00 AM at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for more information and condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020