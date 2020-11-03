1/1
Ruth Erickson Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Erickson Fox

Ruth Erickson Fox passed away on Friday October 20,2020 at the age of 97. Ruth was born on May 14,1923 in Ogden, IA. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Iowa State Teachers College. Ruth began her teaching career in a one room school house in Logansport, IA. With the advent of WWII she enlisted in the U.S. Waves and served her country until 1945. Ruth then attended and received her Masters Degree from the University of Colorado. In 1948 she married Lloyd Fox. Ruth continued her professional career in the Denver Public School system. She and her husband of 65 years retired to Scottsdale, AZ in 1960. She was preceded in death by parents Joe and Betty Erickson, brother Lavern Erickson, and husband Lloyd Fox. She is survived by her sister, Joan Tuttle, brother and wife John and Sherrie Erickson, and step-son Larry Dean and Gloria Fox. She will be missed and mourned by numerous friends and relatives. Memorials may be directed to Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale Az. Arrangements are entrusted to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved