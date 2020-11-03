Ruth Erickson Fox



Ruth Erickson Fox passed away on Friday October 20,2020 at the age of 97. Ruth was born on May 14,1923 in Ogden, IA. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Iowa State Teachers College. Ruth began her teaching career in a one room school house in Logansport, IA. With the advent of WWII she enlisted in the U.S. Waves and served her country until 1945. Ruth then attended and received her Masters Degree from the University of Colorado. In 1948 she married Lloyd Fox. Ruth continued her professional career in the Denver Public School system. She and her husband of 65 years retired to Scottsdale, AZ in 1960. She was preceded in death by parents Joe and Betty Erickson, brother Lavern Erickson, and husband Lloyd Fox. She is survived by her sister, Joan Tuttle, brother and wife John and Sherrie Erickson, and step-son Larry Dean and Gloria Fox. She will be missed and mourned by numerous friends and relatives. Memorials may be directed to Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale Az. Arrangements are entrusted to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









