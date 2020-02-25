|
Ruth Frederickson Dickerson
Phoenix - Ruth Frederickson Dickerson passed away February 21, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Duncan, AZ on June 18, 1924, the 7th of eight children. She was always proud to be a native Arizonan. Ruth was a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, mentor and amazing friend to all. She has left a great legacy as a devoted daughter of her Heavenly Father and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her life was spent in giving service to her family, students, community, church and friends. Her delicious meals will be remembered for years to come. Ruth taught Home Economics at Madison #1 middle school for many years. Later, while teaching food classes at Arizona State University, she attained her master's degree in Child and Family development. She spent many years on the Arizona State Curriculum board and was loved and appreciated by many of her students and coworkers.She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Dickerson, 17 years ago. She leaves behind 3 children: Susan Leonard (John), Vickie Woodard (Mark) and Art Dickerson (Patty). 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren. Services will include: Viewing on Friday, February 28th , 4-7 pm at the Phoenix Memorial Mortuary 200 W. Beardsley Rd. Funeral on Saturday, February 29th, 11:00 am at the Church Building at 3527 W. Happy Valley Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020