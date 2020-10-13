Ruth Gecker Lippman



Phoenix - Ruth Gecker Lippman, 85, of Phoenix, passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born in 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Aaron and Betty Gecker. Ruth graduated from Rutgers School of Pharmacy in 1957. That same year she married Leonard ("Len") Lippman, and together they moved to Phoenix in 1963. Due to a fire that burned the contents of the moving truck that was transporting their personal belongings to Phoenix, Ruth and Len received an insurance payment for their destroyed personal belongings. They used the insurance payment to fund a trip around the world rather than replace their fire-damaged belongings. It was a decision Ruth and Len were happy that they made, and it ignited their love to travel. Although Ruth maintained her pharmacy licenses for over 50 years and worked as a pharmacist in several pharmacies in New Jersey and in Phoenix during her early working years, she happily spent the majority of her work life building a successful jewelry business with Len. Ruth's greatest joy in life (at least most days) was raising her twin sons, Mike and Steve. She was a great supporter and adviser to them as well as to their friends, many of whom referred to her as a second mother. Ruth was a confidant, best friend, sounding board, and advisor to many. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend, there was nothing she wouldn't do for you. She would do anything in her power to help those she loved. A natural born card/backgammon player, she led many bridge games at The Terraces where she spent the last 12 years of her life, always welcoming new members and making them feel part of the community. She loved to travel and was a voracious reader. Many of Ruth's friends describe her as a force of nature. Friends and acquaintances were never left guessing how she felt about them. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Betty Gecker, and her husband of 50 years, Leonard Lippman. Ruth is survived by her twin sons Michael and Steven (Kerry), granddaughters Haley, Lauren, and Eliza Lippman, and best friend, Russ Dorn. A remembrance of Ruth will be held in the future once we say goodbye to COVID. Family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley.









