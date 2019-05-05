|
Ruth Helen Bernier
Phoenix - Ruth Helen Bernier went to be with the Lord April 26, 2019. Ruth was born April 21, 1949 in Grand Forks, ND to Howard and Gertrude Moen.
Ruth graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo 1967 with Membership in the National Honor Society. She became an R.N. from The Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Grand Forks with Scholastic Achievement Recognition. She became a licensed mortician from Mesa Community College School of Mortuary Science with Membership in the National Honor Society. Ruth was an organist/pianist for Christ the Lord Lutheran, Carefree, AZ, New Covenant Lutheran Church, Scottsdale, AZ, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Phoenix, AZ, Lutheran Church of the Master, Phoenix, AZ, and Cross of Christ Lutheran, Anthem, AZ. All glory and honor for accomplishments and achievements are to God.
Ruth was employed with Maricopa County Health Plan and retired from Arizona DES Division of Developmentally Disabled. She loved to read, camp, fish and cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Gertrude Moen and her daughter Andrea Lee Bernier. She is survived by her husband Stephen D. Bernier, and son David C. Bernier, whom she loved deeply.
The funeral service will be held at 4:30pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Cross of Christ Lutheran, 39808 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy., Anthem, AZ 85086. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Teen Challenge of Arizona at https://tcaz.org/, or Food for the Hungry of Arizona at https://www.fh.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019