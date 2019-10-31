|
Ruth Higgins
Scottsdale - Ruth A. Higgins went home to be with the Lord on Monday October 21, 2019. Ruth was born in Omaha, NE, 89 years ago, where she met and married the love of her life Glenn Higgins in April 1948. Ruth and Glenn had 61 wonderful years together before Glenn passed in December 2009. Ruth worked at various jobs including Moltronics & Parts Electronics, the company she owned with Glenn. Ruth spent much of her time raising her 5 sons and enjoying her 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Ruth was all about family and looked for every opportunity to be involved in her many family gatherings. Ruth was an active member of OLPH since moving from San Diego to Scottsdale in 1962. She was also an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing bridge with her many longtime friends up until the day of her passing. Survivors include Ruth's 4 sons and daughters-in-law Elaine Higgins, Lisa Higgins, Jerry Higgins, Tom & Sandi Higgins, Dave Higgins, Mark & Shelley Higgins; 16 grandchildren and their spouses Heidi Higgins, Sarah & Matt McReynolds, Erin & Ray Brown, Emily & Kevin Keppler , Shannon & Sal Poti, Christina & Cory Westrope, Megan & Kraig Beebe, Ryan Higgins, Logan Higgins, Ally & Jaren Hallett, Blair & Kelsey Higgins, Trevor Higgins, Patrick & Kassandera Higgins, Katie Higgins, Ariel Higgins & Paris Higgins; 16 great grandchildren Nathan, Tiara, Gaylen, Eli, Ray, Remi, Grady, Erick, Makenzie, Scarlett, Henley, Jaxen, Kade, Andie, Kamden and Payten. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her son Michael, and her daughter-in-law Susan. She will be missed by family, friends and her extended church family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 p.m. at OLPH Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main Street, Scottsdale followed by a reception to celebrate Ruth's life at Indian School Park & Tennis Center, 4289 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale (corner of Hayden & Indian School Road). We have reserved Ramada 2 and 3. Condolences & messages can be list in the obituary section on tribute wall at www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019