|
|
Ruth Hilda Riechers Quintrall
Mesa - Ruth Hilda Riechers Quintrall, 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away December 9, 2019. She was born in Brush, Colorado on March 18, 1933. Ruth graduated from Hillrose High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Colorado and a Master's Degree from Arizona State University. She was married to Charles Samuel Quintrall Jr. on August 11, 1956 in Brush, Colorado.
Ruth had a career in public instruction with a focus on special education for several schools over the years with the latest being Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. She had a passion for family, travel and playing games of any kind.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Ruth (Ralph) Quintrall Rose; her son, Charles Samuel (Denise) Quintrall III; her brother Henry William Riechers; and she was blessed with many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband Charles Samuel Quintrall Jr. and brother Loren Hubert Riechers.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, December 28, 2019 at Green Acres Memorial Park at 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be mailed to the Ruth Quintrall Memorial Fund in care of Red Mountain High School Bookstore at 7301 E Brown Rd. Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019