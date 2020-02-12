|
|
Ruth Hutt Shor
Phoenix - Ruth Hutt Shor's graceful life peacefully passed Monday, February 10, 2020, in Phoenix. At ninety-two, and in touch with her girl friends of seventy-two years, Honey Reznik and Maxine Terman, Ruth said she was happy to have this long life among friends and family in Phoenix. Special to her were her Dinette's Supper Club, her several bridge groups and her co-workers at Valley National Bank. She cherished her time with grandchildren Allie of Boise, Elizabeth of San Francisco and Alex of Washington DC. She spent her last days reminiscing good times with her children Barry Hutt of Phoenix, Marsha Blackman of Boise and Sherry Hutt of Florida. Ruth graduated Academy High in Erie and immediately left for NYC, where she met and married Sid Hutt. They moved to Phoenix, where they spent their lives. Ruth had a Love of Life Time Learning, enjoyed her world cruises and nephews Rob Hutt of Colorado and Col. Steve Glantz of Phoenix and David Perlman of Florida. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is to be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020