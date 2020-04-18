|
|
Ruth J Grabach
Phoenix - Ruth J Grabach, 86, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on April 13, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1934 to the late John and Helen Nushart.
Ruth was born and raised in Kaukauna, WI. In the early 1960's she moved to Phoenix, AZ where she met George Grabach. They were married in 1962 and had two children. Ruth enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, avid Greenbay Packers fan and loved playing cards. She was a devout Catholic and loved singing and playing the organ for the church choir. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and watching the wildlife from her front porch of their desert home. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ruth was dearly loved and will be missed.
Ruth is survived by her two children, Cheryl Stevens (Greg) and Chris Grabach, grandchildren, Ashley Grabach and Shane Stevens, great grandchildren, Kara and Alexa Mendez and brothers, Norbert Nushart (Lynette) and Eugene Nushart (Jill). She is preceded in death by her spouse, George Grabach and her aforementioned parents.
Due to current restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020