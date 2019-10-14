|
|
Ruth Juarez
Glendale - Ruth Juarez passed away on October 12, 2019. Ruth was born on April 13, 1933 in Litchfield Park, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Juarez.
Services will be held on October 19, 2019 at 10am at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, Arizona. Committal Service at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave Glendale, Arizona at 1pm. Condolences can be left at www. Chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019