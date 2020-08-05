1/1
Ruth Larkin
Ruth passed away on July 30, 2019 at her daughter's home in Michigan surrounded by love and family. Ruth was born in Boston, MA on December 7, 1924 and spent her life in the Boston area until she married and moved to the Chicago area. She had nine children in the Chicago/Indiana/Boston area and moved to her favorite part of the country in the 70"s, which was Arizona. She worked as an Optician for most of her adult life and was highly regarded in her field as well as by her patients. She was a very active member of the Refund Express Group she joined and was loved by many of her internet friends. She was an avid reader whether it be fiction or non-fiction and loved reading her daily newspaper. Her needs were simple and she loved and appreciated eating out and going to a movie with one or more of her children. She was especially known for her love of her children and creating a love for Jesus in all of them. She felt blessed to be around her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she relished in their hugs and laughter upon seeing them. Most of all she kept her Bible close to her side as she loved reading scripture.

Ruth was pre-deceased by two of her children, Mary Ellen and Thomas. Her granddaughter, Rachel Larkin and great granddaughter Brittney Cory. Ruth leaves daughters, Ruthie of Medway, MA; Donna and husband Tony of Portage, IN; Margie and husband Scott of Lapeer, MI; Jeannie and husband Gary of Portage, IN; Patty and husband Jim of Glendale, AZ; and sons Jeremy of Sun City, AZ; and Ed and wife Tina of Colorado Springs, CO. 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
