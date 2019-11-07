|
|
Ruth Lavinia
Paradise Valley - Ruth Elaine Lavinia, 72, of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away November 2, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on May 21, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Gertrude Larson. At an early age she moved to St. James, Long Island, NY and graduated from Smithtown High School. While in high school she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Lavinia. It was truly love at first sight for him! They dated while Bob attended the Merchant Marine Academy graduating in 1970, and two weeks later they were married. Ruth and Bob lived in various cities throughout the U.S. and internationally.
Ruth was most recently active on both The Women's Board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation and the Honor Health Foundation Board; she served on the committees and boards of many charitable events in the 24 years she lived in Arizona; and she was a member of Paradise Valley Country Club and Eagle Springs Golf Club in Wolcott, CO.
You cannot say enough kind words about Ruth. She was truly a great friend to many and an inspiration to those fighting life threatening diseases. She carried a smile over the nine years of therapies and research trials. Her positive attitude and courage are admired by all her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years Bob Lavinia; sons Scott Robert (wife Megan) Lavinia and Todd Edward (wife Stephanie) Lavinia; grandsons Dylan and Brayden, and her brother Robert Charles Larson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ruth Lavinia Memorial Fund thru The Honor Health Foundation (please call Debi Rittenhouse 480 587 5015 or visit give.honorhealth.com and note the Ruth Lavinia Memorial Fund); The Barrow Women's Board Memorial Fund, in honor of Ruth Lavinia or simply give to and she will be happy. Any gift in her honor is greatly appreciated.
A Celebration of Life for any/all who would like to enjoy and share "Ruth Memories" will be held from 11:00 a.m. - Noon on November 23rd, 2019 Followed by Cocktails and a light lunch (and more video memories) at the Paradise Valley Country Club (7101 N. Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253).
Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019