Ruth Lois (Essex) Daehler
Phoenix - Ruth Lois Daehler, age 90, passed away on November 3, 2020, at her home in The Terraces in Phoenix, Arizona, after a 4 month struggle with Covid. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Verne Evans Daehler. She is the last of her immediate family, but is survived by 2 of Verne's brothers and their wives: Bob and Marjorie Daehler, and David and Norma Daehler. Ruth also was a doting aunt and has ten close nieces and nephews, many of whom were able to talk with her on the day of her passing.
Ruth was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 12, 1930, and moved to Phoenix at the age of 12 with her parents Irvin Leon and Mary Minnie (Watson) Essex and her brother Paul Edward.
After graduating from Wheaton College, she and Verne met at the Phoenix First Baptist Church and were married on February 6, 1954. They continued to be very active at the church and for over 25 years taught and mentored the Junior Highs there. Besides teaching Christian principles, they did many activities with the teens including camping trips to climb Mt. Whitney and hiking the Grand Canyon. A number of these young people have remained close to Ruth and Verne into their adult lives. These young people's stories were proudly shared and they were remembered through photos through out their home.
Ruth worked for 35 years at the Valley National Bank where she had many friends and colleagues. She retired with the title of Corporate Officer, a rare honor for a woman at the time. Outside of her career, she had a love for animals, music-making, and Christianity. Collie dogs and cats were constant companions in her home and she fondly remembered her first collie, Lassie, in her final days. As a child she learned to play the harp and continued to play it for a while as an adult. In the spirit of giving, she organized and supported her husband's regular hand bell concerts in nursing homes and cafeterias during the Christmas season. At these concerts and in church she loved welcoming guests and catching up on their lives.
Christianity was a life time focus of Ruth's. She and Verne were enthusiastic and faithful members of Phoenix First Baptist Church and later in life attended the Living Springs Church. After retirement, they moved to The Terraces of Phoenix where they had an active life and attended the chapel there. After Verne's death, Ruth continued her many projects to help others including visiting those in need of a friend, mentoring students, calling Bingo and leading the choir for the chapel.
Ruth's body was laid to rest next to her beloved husband's in the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. We loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
A zoom memorial service will be held for her on December 6, 2020, at 2PM MST. Donations in her name to: awellfedworld.org
, your local animal welfare group, or Wheaton College @ wheaton.edu
would be a fitting memorial. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Ruth.