Ruth Lorane Mattingly Obituary
Glendale - Ruth Lorane Mattingly passed away on November 5, 2019.

She was born on October 27, 1923 in El Paso, IL to the late Owen and Martha Coyle.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Willard, they shared 68 years of marriage prior to his passing on October 19, 2016.

She is survived by two sons Willard "Doug" (Elaine) & Bruce, two grandchildren Luke & Christina and great grandson Owen.

In addition to her parents & husband Ruth was preceded in death by son Steven in 2010 and four sisters & three brothers.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1PM at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
