Ruth Margaret Baxter Hess


- - Ruth Margaret Baxter Hess, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2019.

Mrs. Hess was born on October 18, 1930, in Oak Park, IL, to Dr. and Mrs. Robert K Baxter. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor and Master's degree in teaching and she taught in the Dallas School District, prior to making Arizona her permanent home. She married Dr. Louis B Hess on August, 23, 1952, and together over 64 years, they raised five successful children.

She held a life-long interest in English grammar and English literature and she was an avid reader as well as an accomplished pianist and quilter.

She is survived by her children Kathleen Oxberry (Brett), John, Mark (Laura Bennett), Mary Ann (Larry Folks), and Scott Hess (Dayna), as well as six grandchildren and two great grand children.

The family is planning a private remembrance and respectfully encourages supporting Komen.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
