Ruth Offa Cook of Sun City passed away Aug. 9, 2019 at the age of 103. Ruth was born 9/24/1915 in Peoria, IL to Robert & Pauline Bell. In 1935 the family moved to Canton, OH and in 1936 she married Angelo Jack Cook. In 1939 they moved to Toledo where they owned and operated R & J's Supply for 15 years. In 1969 they moved to Phoenix, AZ where she was active in Westminister Presbyterian Church. In 2003 she joined and was an active member of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City.
Her husband Angelo "A.J." Cook preceded her in death in 1990. Ruth is survived by her twin daughters Martha Jean Gentry and Mary Ellen Schutt; grandchildren Matthew Schutt, Leslie Davis & Mark Muszynski; great grandchildren Brianna, Natalie & Jackson Muszynski, Steven & Andrew Davis and Clarissa & Kyle Schutt.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. Interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, AZ. Memorial donations are suggested to the Lakeview United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 17, 2019