Ruth S. Schuerman
Chandler - Ruth (Sue) Schuerman, 88, passed away on July 23, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Sue was born on January, 30, 1931 to Edward Sutter and Elgean Speilman Sutter in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She married the love of her life, Dale Fritz Schuerman, on July 23, 1949. Together they raised 5 sons in Arizona, and eventually settled in their well-loved ranch home in Chandler. Sue retired in 1982 after a long career as a telephone operator. Sue enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, painting, playing games, and dancing. Sue took great pleasure in entertaining and cherished the time spent with the people that she loved. Sue was known for her legendary holiday parties that delighted so many! The memories of extravagant haunted houses, Santa Claus visits, Easter egg hunts, and amazing dinner spreads will last a lifetime. Sue and Dale's airplane and hangar at Chandler Municipal Airport brought them lots of joy for many years. Being the wife of a musician also brought great happiness into Sue's life, as she loved watching Dale play the fiddle. Anyone who knew Sue knows that she was full of complete and unconditional love. Her kindness and compassion for others was exhibited throughout her entire life. Sue is survived by her 5 sons: Dale E (Deb), Carl, Kenneth, Michael, and Mark (Kelli) along with numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her brother Kenny. In addition, Sue leaves behind many extended family members and life-long friends who loved her dearly. Sue is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale, her parents, 3 sisters, and 6 brothers. A visitation will be held Monday, July 29th at 10a.m., at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona with funeral services to follow at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Hospice of the Valley - OR - Sedona Heritage Museum - 735 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ 86336-3576. Arrangements entrusted to Valley of the Sun Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 27, 2019