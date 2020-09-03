Ruth Sarah BondPhoenix - Ruth Sarah Bond passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at her home with some of her many loving family by her side in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born March 4, 1923, in York, Pennsylvania, where she was the 11th of 13 children.Ruth moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1946, where she met and married the love of her life, George Arthur Bond. In addition to being a passionate reader and a fiercely competitive Yahtzee player, she opened her heart and her home to hundreds of foster children for the majority of her life. Ruth strived for, and succeeded, in changing many children's lives for the better, and her inspiration and dedication will live on in her family.Ruth is preceded in death by her husband George (1988), son David (1971), and daughter Ruthann (2020).Ruth is survived by her son Michael, son Steven, and daughter Michelle Lerner; grandchildren David Bond, Michael Bond, Amanda (Bond) Craig, Tim Woods, Jennifer Williams, George Woods, David Michael Woods, Stephanie Ladwig , Rachel Wallace, Asia Lerner, and Jacob Lerner; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary. Due to the Covid there is a limited number of 30 guests that can attend.