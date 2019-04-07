|
Ruth Schrader
Phoenix - Ruth Eileen Schrader, 88, of Phoenix, AZ passed on April 1, 2019. She was born June 2, 1930 in Logansport, Indiana to Charles Daniel Schrader and Violet Vanatta Board Schrader.
She was 1 of 6 children and she had 8 of her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mae Leonard of Indiana, sister Joe (Lee) Hunt of Kansas, sister Elaine (Herman) Moore of Indiana, brother Bud (Madona) Schrader of Indiana, sister-in-law Ione Schrader of Arizona, her son Michael Simmons, daughter Michelle Simmons, and her grandson Kyle Bright - all of Phoenix, AZ.
She is survived by her brother Max Schrader of Arizona, her children Thomas Harmon (Janet) of Missouri, Richard (Tammy) Harmon of Arizona, Robert Harmon of Arizona, Roy Matthew of California, Paul Matthew of Arizona, Melissa (Harold) Knor of Arizona, her 5 grandchildren Courtney Bright, Cameron Murray, Geoffrey Matthew, Angela Matthew, Jessica Harmon, and 4 great-grandchildren - all of Arizona.
In the course of her 88 years she worked many jobs to provide for her growing family. Most notably she was employed by RCA in Marion, Indiana where she worked for many years until her daughter Michelle became ill and a life-changing move for the whole family would send everyone to Arizona, she found employment with the Motorola Company where she retired. Her working career encompassed a 43-year span.
All services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM, funeral service at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at 12:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019