Ruth Thomas Young



Tempe - Ruth Thomas Young, 95, of Tempe, AZ, died November 14, 2020. She was born February 24, 1925 in Bloomington, IN, the third daughter of Harry Benjamin Thomas, M.D. and Esther Krost Thomas.



While going to Indiana University, she had the unique job of ringing the chimes in the historic Indiana University Student Union Building. She received the Bachelor of Public School Music and the Master of Music degrees from Indian University.



She married Otis E. Young, Jr. in Bloomington, IN in 1950. She was President of the Indiana University School of Music Alumni 1950-1951.



She taught instrumental music and general elementary school music in Lanai City, Territory of Hawaii; Bloomington, IN; Alpena, MI; Peoria, IL; and Creighton Elementary School District, Phoenix, AZ.



She was a member (flutist) of the Peoria, IL Symphony and the Phoenix, AZ Symphony Orchestras.



For fourteen years, she was the Junior Choir Director at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Tempe, AZ. She was a member of the music honorary, Sigma Alpha Lota Alumnae.



She formed Mi Casa Su Casa Bed and Breakfast Reservation Service in 1981, which listed many Bed and Breakfasts in four states in the Southwest.



She is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Thomas Young of Tempe, AZ and Otis E. Young, III, his wife, Susan, and one granddaughter, Riley of Cabot, AR.



She was preceded in death by her husband Otis E. Young, Jr. in 2016.



Private services have been held at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church, Paradise Valley, AZ. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.









