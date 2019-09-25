Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Arizona Avenue Baptist Church
3701 North Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ
Ruth V. Deal


1917 - 2019
Ruth V. Deal Obituary
Ruth V. Deal

Phoenix - Ruth V. Deal went home to be with Jesus Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born July 21, 1917 in LaRue, Ohio. She moved to Arizona in 1947.

Ruth leaves four sons: Dale Deal, Gail Deal, Carl Deal and Le Banning. She was a farmer's wife until 1947 when they moved to South Phoenix. She worked for Sears in the Parts Department for 10 years. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for over 40 years.

The memorial service for Ruth will be at Arizona Avenue Baptist Church, 3701 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler, Sunday, September 29th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019
