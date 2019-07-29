|
|
Ruth (Carolle) Wallace
Phoenix - Ruth (Carolle) Wallace passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 12 2019.
She was born on March 16, 1936 in Van Nuys, Ca to Ruth and Ted Chase.
Carolle married Bud on July 2, 1955 and shared 54 yrs together. They had five children together; Dave (Noreen), Mike (Cathy), Steve (Sharon), Ron, and Scott (Tammy). She had 13 grandchildren who gave her 20 great grandchildren. She was an active member of the auxiliary at the American Legion Post #6 in Prescott, AZ where she had many lifelong friends and great memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud, and her brothers, John and Don.
Services will be held August 2, 2019 at 10am at the Veterans Cemetery in Prescott, AZ. Celebration of Life will be August 3, 2019 starting at 12pm at the American Legion Post #6 in Prescott, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 29, 2019