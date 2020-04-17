|
Ruthann Elizabeth Woods (Bond)
Ruthann Elizabeth Woods (Bond) age 61, April 19, 1958 - April 12th 2020 passed away at her house where she was most at peace, during her battle with Lymphoma Cancer. It is believed it was caused from 61 years of having to teach everyone the proper way to do everything, backseat driving, micromanaging and overall pushing the people around her to their full potential.
She left behind a dysfunctional family that she was very proud of, made up of her Daughter, three sons, five granddaughters a great grandson and her Mother who all will constantly miss her.
Her boundless love was enough to share with everyone she met along the way. Throughout her life she pushed through any challenge, faced tons of adversity, and did so with a smile on. After restarting her life as single mother of four, she worked nights 50+ hours a week and during the day pursued and obtained her degree in nursing. She loved her work and built her professional family at St Joseph's Hospital where she spent 20 plus years caring for everyone around her. She loved her job and enjoyed life, threw some amazing parties, made tons of great friends, found an amazing Man and best friend that she loved dearly for the last 23 years and through her last day.
Ruthann was a great host; she thrived in being able to take care of people and wanted everyone to have a good time. Her house was always bustling with activity and even in the midst of the chaos she would come home with a smile.
She always had a way to make a home feel like a home and could make the most of any bad situation. Our mother was so creative and always showed a ton of passion for her homes and, with time, would make them magazine worthy--she was great at it. She was constantly in state of decorating, redecorating or improving the house, getting ready for the next holiday or the week it would take us to take down her Christmas decorations. But if you were lucky enough to have spent time with her at one of these events it's hard to describe how amazing she was at planning or hosting a party, a family reunion or a holiday.
Holidays with our mother might as well been out of a movie, centered around family, with tons of classy decorations, her amazing cooking and just made for the best memories.
Ruthann loved the water and swimming out so deep into the ocean the rest of the world faded away. She was fearless in the water and probably her most graceful. She loved sun drenched rooms, 90s alternative music and classic rock. She loved Vegas, going to the ocean and having a lemon drop next to the fire while she overlooked the city.
Our mother loved quick witted banter between friends and family but was always late with her responses, sometimes by entire days. She couldn't lie, she always spoke her mind and could talk to anyone about anything, anywhere. Our family dinner conversations were more like watching comedians tee off at the expense of one another and ended with us crying of laughter and gasping for air. Her smile was infectious, and her spirit could brighten the darkest of moods.
She taught us to be strong and to stand up for what is right, instilled chivalrous values into her boys and raised a strong line of women who will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm or the example she set living a truly selfless life.
Our mother was the most vibrant, caring women and she was so much more... please help us celebrate her life and join us for the service on Monday April 20, 2020 at Samaritan Funeral Home 1505 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix AZ between 2:00pm - 5:00pm. We will be laying our mother to rest at Greenwood Cemetery next to her Father, George Bond on Tuesday April 21st at Noon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020