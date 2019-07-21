Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthann Witwicke Shelton Dow


1944 - 2019
Ruthann Witwicke Shelton Dow Obituary
Ruthann Witwicke Shelton Dow

Spokane, WA - Ruthann Witwicke Shelton Dow, was born January 23, 1944 in Medford Oregon and passed away July 1, 2019 in Spokane Washington. She is with her Lord today and is no longer ill.

She touched many young people in her years of teaching Biology at Springdale High School, Arkansas and Greenway and Sunnyside High schools in Phoenix, Arizona giving many students the attention and encouragement they needed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Malinda Witwicke (Wier).

She leaves her husband of 44 years: Richard Dow, sister: Donna Witwicke Drewry (Gene), nieces: Genna Dorow and Johnna Throm, nephew: Joshua Drewry, and grand nieces and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
