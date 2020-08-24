Ruthie Fay (Karstetter) Wood



Ruthie Fay (Karstetter) Wood went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. Ruthie was born on May 16, 1925 to William Fay and Mary Ruth Karstetter, in Gilbert, AZ.



Ruthie who spent her life in the Palo Verde - Buckeye area was known to many as mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed uncovering the ancestry and history of the family generations. This often involved stopping at libraries, graveyards and county seats during road trips; thus documenting the family's legacy.



She loved music and playing the organ at church each week. She shared her joy of the piano with many students, teaching piano lessons more than thirty years. Even last week, she enjoyed giving her great granddaughter a piano lesson.



Most of all, Ruthie loved her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Each day she spent time in God's word, prayed faithfully for her family, and shared her faith with all who were willing to listen. Those around her have been blessed by her faithful walk with the Lord.



She is survived by sons Tom Wood (Ilene), Tim Wood (Jana), Robert Wood (Jan), Reuben Wood (Carrie) and daughter Nelda Joy (James), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and a sister Kathleen (Karstetter) Bruehl.



Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband John Wood, son John Christopher Wood and siblings Alfred Karstetter, Verna (Karstetter) Martin, Wilmer Karstetter, Jeannie (Karstetter) Campbell and Garland Karstetter.



Services will be held Friday morning August 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Palo Verde Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Interlink Ministries PO Box 460 Apple Creek, OH 44606. Her Grandson and wife, Ryan and Rachel Joy, missionaries in Brazil serving in missionary aviation.









