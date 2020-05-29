Ryan Matthew Whitaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Matthew Whitaker

Ryan Matthew Whitaker, 40, born in Chandler, Arizona January 22, 1980. Graduated from Mountain Pointe High School in 1998. Ryan was tragically taken from his family on May 21, 2020 in Ahwatukee, hours after celebrating his daughters HS graduation. He is survived by his wife Stacey, son Matthew (first unborn grandchild) and daughter Taylor, father Alan Whitaker (Ellie), mother Diane Whitaker, Tata Ted Whitaker, Nana Teddy Whitaker, Papa Jerry Folz, Siblings Rebekah Wheaton, Katie Baeza (Daniel), Alan Whitaker Jr., Sean Klasa (April), Steven Whitaker (Wendi), and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is pre-deceased by grandmother Phyllis Folz, Old Tata Alfred Culling, Old Nana Alice Culling. Ryan loved softball, playing cornhole with his son and beating everyone at everything. He had a bigger than life presence and loved his family more than anything. Cheers Ryan




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved