Ryan Matthew Whitaker



Ryan Matthew Whitaker, 40, born in Chandler, Arizona January 22, 1980. Graduated from Mountain Pointe High School in 1998. Ryan was tragically taken from his family on May 21, 2020 in Ahwatukee, hours after celebrating his daughters HS graduation. He is survived by his wife Stacey, son Matthew (first unborn grandchild) and daughter Taylor, father Alan Whitaker (Ellie), mother Diane Whitaker, Tata Ted Whitaker, Nana Teddy Whitaker, Papa Jerry Folz, Siblings Rebekah Wheaton, Katie Baeza (Daniel), Alan Whitaker Jr., Sean Klasa (April), Steven Whitaker (Wendi), and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is pre-deceased by grandmother Phyllis Folz, Old Tata Alfred Culling, Old Nana Alice Culling. Ryan loved softball, playing cornhole with his son and beating everyone at everything. He had a bigger than life presence and loved his family more than anything. Cheers Ryan









