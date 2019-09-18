Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Scottsdale Bible Church
7601 E Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Ryan Powell


1989 - 2019
Ryan Powell Obituary
Ryan Powell

Glendale - Ryan Christopher Powell, 30, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born near Memphis, Tennessee and moved to Arizona 15 years ago. He was an employee at the Four Seasons Resort in North Scottsdale. Ryan was a beloved husband to his wife Alexandra and a devoted father to Benjamin Micheal (4) and Avery Kinsley (2). Ryan was born September 9, 1989 an only child to Michael and Karen Powell of Scottsdale. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary 6500 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Scottsdale Bible Church 7601 E Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019
