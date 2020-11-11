1/1
S. Neal Crozier
S. Neal Crozier

Born January 2, 1935 in New York City. Died September 26, 2020 in Chander, AZ. A talented artist from a young age, Neal traveled to more than 100 countries in his 85 years, his sketch book always along for the ride. His career path was as wide ranging as his travels, from art director for an advertising agency to cutting sugar cane in Hawaii, his favorite spot on earth. However it was the field of archaeology that ultimately claimed his attention and after many years of leading crews and excavating parts of Canada, Alaska and Arizona, he retired to sit by the pool in Tempe, AZ for some well deserved rest. Married to the love of his life, Margaret ("Peg") for over 50 years, he is also survived by his daughter Colleen (Jonathon) and grandchildren John and Amanda. In honor of his love for animals, donations in his memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or any local animal charity.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
