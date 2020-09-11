1/1
Sabrina (Bourg) Vaughn
Sabrina (Bourg) Vaughn

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug 30, 2020 at the age of 61. She was born and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and worked for Big O Tires for 35 years in various places in California, Nevada and Arizona. Following that, she worked for TSA at the Phoenix Airport. Sabrina was a talented essayist, excellent pool player and voracious reader. She loved to cook and was happiest when she could provide meals to others. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2019.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
