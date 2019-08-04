|
Sadie O. Webster
Glendale - Sadie O. Webster, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 in her own home just like she wanted.
She leaves behind her children David Webster (Stephanie), Carol Damaske (Richard), 4 grandkids David, Amy, Dawn, and Josh, and 7 great grandkids Sinnthya, Alex, Issabella, Kathryn, Matthew, Aurora, and Maya.
Services will be held at Happy Valley Baptist Church, 24220 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85310, on August 10th at 10:30 AM.
Sadie was a strong, faithful Christian, and we know she is walking with our Lord in Heaven.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019