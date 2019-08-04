Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Happy Valley Baptist Church
24220 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ
Sadie O. Webster Obituary
Sadie O. Webster

Glendale - Sadie O. Webster, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 in her own home just like she wanted.

She leaves behind her children David Webster (Stephanie), Carol Damaske (Richard), 4 grandkids David, Amy, Dawn, and Josh, and 7 great grandkids Sinnthya, Alex, Issabella, Kathryn, Matthew, Aurora, and Maya.

Services will be held at Happy Valley Baptist Church, 24220 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85310, on August 10th at 10:30 AM.

Sadie was a strong, faithful Christian, and we know she is walking with our Lord in Heaven.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
