Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Phoenix - 89, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1929 in Venice, Italy to her parents John and Abbie Holler. After John's death, Abbie married Robert Sebree who later adopted Sallie.

She came to Phoenix when she was nine. Sallie graduated from North High and The University of Arizona. She taught in the Phoenix Elementary School District for 20 years.

Sallie is predeceased by her son; Jack Sebree and her brother; Robert Sebree. She is survived by her daughter; Sara Gregg, granddaughter; Autumn Riley, and great granddaughter; Abbie Riley.

Sallie loved Genealogy and Travel. She is dearly loved by her family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
