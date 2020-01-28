Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Sally A. Sainz


1930 - 2020
Sally A. Sainz

Phoenix - Sally A. Sainz was born January 20, 1930 in Tempe, AZ 89. Mom went home to our Lord, Jesus Christ January 18, 2020. Mom was surrounded by her family upon her passing. Preceded in death by husband Arthur O. Sainz. A loving Mom, Nana, Great Nana, Great Great Nana, sister-in-law, Tia and Nina to all of her family. Sally is survived by her sons and daughters, Arthur Sainz Jr. (Gracie), Yolanda S. Moreno (Nabor), Barbara S. Paz (Tommy), Frances S. Chavez (Henry), George Sainz (Veronica), Christina Sainz (MaryAnn), 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grand child. Mom liked going to the casinos to play her favorite games. When she was at home she loved to watch the Diamondback games, she enjoyed the game very much. Mom was a social lady she liked being out to family & friends events, loved going on vacations. Mom had a fun filled life. Mom will be greatly missed by all her family and friends that loved her. Our hearts are full of gratitude for having you to call mom. A visitation will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
