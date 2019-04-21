|
Sally and Gene Milton
Phoenix - A true love story:
Sara "Sally" Milton, born January 16, 1934 in Sherman, TX to Rev. Paul and Natalie Brinkley. Died on April 13, 2019 in their home in Phoenix, AZ.
Earnest "Gene" Milton, born June 17, 1935 in Liberty, Missouri to Charles and Mary Ella Milton. Died on April 15, 2019 in their home in Phoenix, AZ.
Sweethearts since sophomores in high school and married for 65 years. Theirs is a true love story. They are survived by their 4 children and their spouses: David (Vivian) Milton, Dale (Sharon) Milton, Larry (Kathi) Milton and Cheryl (Kevin) Chapman. They leave behind 16 grandchildren and too many great-grandchildren to count.
Sally worked as a school aid at Desert View and Richard E. Miller.
Gene retired as a captain from the Phoenix Fire Department after 32 years of service.
Their greatest accomplishment was teaching their children to serve and love by example. They will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Services are private. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019