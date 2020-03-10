|
|
Sally Ann Gatlin
Phoenix - Sally Ann Gatlin, age 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9th surrounded by loved ones.
Sally Ann Gatlin was born April 23, 1957 to Bill & Betty Gatlin in Globe, AZ.
She married Eugene Geffre on November 28, 1980. They raised four sons; Christopher, Jacob, Gregory, and Isaac. Sally was an avid reader, and she enjoyed traveling to many places, especially Hawaii. She was a loving mother to her sons, and seldom was seen without a smile.
She is survived by: her mother, husband, and sons; sister Sue (Tom) Richey and family; brother Bill (Debby) Gatlin and family; and Jackie Hale, Betsy (Tony) Bervin, Jen Hale.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Sally's preference was to not have a formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Phoenix Public Library, or a literacy program of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020