Services
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Avondale, AZ
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Avondale, AZ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Avondale, AZ
Litchfield Park - Sally Ann Martinez, of Litchfield Park, passed away on June 28, 2019, at the age of 66. Sally was born November 7, 1952 in Stockton California to Arthur and Jennie Mar-tinez. Raised in Good-year since the age of two months. She graduated from Agua Fria High School, and then later attended Glendale Com-munity College. Sally was co-owner of the former Arturo's Mexican Food Restaurant in Goodyear, which she took so much pride in being Co- Owner. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Avondale. Sally was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and godmother, known to here nieces and nephews as "Nina". Her presence and laughter will be greatly missed. Sally was a very considerate generous loving and very giving person. Sally was preceded in death by her father Ar-thur and her brother Michael. She is survived by her mother Jennie, her sister Margie DeLeon, (Richard), Henry, (Valerie) and nephews Henry Jr. Mathew and Daniel Martinez, and Steven Carr, and niece Phoenicia, great-niece, Ava and great-nephews, Ayden and Evan Martinez. A Memorial services will held July 8, 2019, at St Thomas Aquinas Church in Avondale, viewing from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, rosary will be at 11:00 am, Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 am. A private burial will be held at a later day. Condolences for the family may be left at www.hccfh.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 3, 2019
