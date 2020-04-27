|
|
Sally Ann Risinger
Sally Ann Risinger, age 76, passed away April 14, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona due to complications of diabetes. Delivered in Hollywood, CA and raised in Glendale, Sally was born on July 30, 1943 to Kenny and Nadine Martin. After a brief modeling career, she spent many years as a hairstylist before joining Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, CA. She relocated to Phoenix in 1997 and worked for Champion College Services until her retirement in 2005.
Sally is survived by daughters Tami Garcia and Monique Heatherly (Greg); grandchildren Christian and Cameron Garcia, Hallie and Jared Heatherly; great grandchildren Kaizyr Heatherly, Scarlett Davis; sisters Sue Virgin (Duane), Lane Barker (Lee); nephew Maxfield Barker; and nieces Chelsea Virgin, Lindsay Barker, and Molly Bessey (Mark).
Sally was a kind soul with a wonderful sense of humor and deep compassion for children suffering hardship. Donations may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in her memory. The family will gather for a private Celebration of Life in Sedona, AZ at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to May 10, 2020