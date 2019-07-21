|
|
Sally Ann Westmorland (West)
Phoenix - Sally Ann Westmoreland (West), age 83, passed away peacefully on the 10th of July at Angel Care Home Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born on March 23, 1936 to Lois and Larry Westmoreland in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sally graduated from Grossmont High School in La Mesa, California.
She married Wayne Pitrat and moved to Laveen, Arizona, where they raised their family.
A devoted mother, daughter and friend, Sally is survived by her three children, Sharon Pitrat, Janet Pitrat Whitney and Jack Pitrat; nine grandchildren and great grandson. Sally was preceded in death by her beloved first-born child, J.D. Pitrat.
Until she retired Sally enjoyed her time as a professional caregiver, and later as an advocate of Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to advancing research, causes and better treatments for autism spectrum disorders.
Sally loved the ocean, thunderstorms and cloudy days, and country western dancing. She and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank those who cared for her at Angel Care Home, especially Mrs. Linda Jordan, her night time caregiver. In keeping with Sally's wishes, there will be a private family service.
In Sally's memory please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Bldg. 2, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019