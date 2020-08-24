Sally Marie Burnett
90, of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away on August 17, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and dedicated sports fan. She loved to spend time with "the family" more than almost anything...except perhaps an In-N-Out Double-Double and a Chocolate Shake.
Sally was born June 27, 1930, in Jackson, Michigan to JB and Kate Keena, who raised her as a devout Catholic and a keen animal lover. Sally and Phil met in Jackson in the ninth grade. Sally was the well-behaved audience for her troublemaking, fun-loving future husband, Phil. The two were married in 1954, naturally, in Jackson, where they began their 60 years together.
Her love for sports had no end and she was sure to tune in for the Diamondbacks and Suns games. Her first sports-allegiance, though, was always to the Michigan State Spartans, the alma-mater of her husband. It pained her to lose her best friend and fellow fan, Phil, in 2015 though she was always sure to continue dialing in to watch Spartan football and basketball.
Her sense of civic duty was immeasurable, serving in many areas at the Catholic parishes in the places she lived. She was very proud of her 20-plus year commitment to the Pride of Scottsdale Lions Club, which brought her and Phil many new friends in Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip R. Burnett, her son, Philip G. Burnett, her sisters in law, Evelyn Clelland and Joan Keena, and her parents, JB and Kate Keena. She is survived by her four daughters, Ann Burnett (Mike Medici), Mary Brown (Tom), Meg Burnett, and Amy Burnett-Pellow (Blake Pellow), her grandchildren; Phil, Jane, Kate, and John Medici, Jack, Libby and Finley Pellow and her brothers, Jack Keena of Houston, TX and Jerry Keena (Shirley) of Jackson, MI. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, some of whom suffered an immeasurable loss in their childhood and bonded them to Sally, especially her nephew Chris Keena of Arcadia, CA, who lived with the Burnett family for a time. In light of current restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, September 11 in Scottsdale, AZ at Blessed Sacrament Church. Sally's family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Scottsdale Village Square in partnership with Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care near the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Hospice of the Valley https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/
