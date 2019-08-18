|
|
Sally Perkins
Phoenix - Sally Ann Perkins (Snyder) of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1961, the daughter of Henry and Pearl Snyder.
A loving wife, sister, stepmother, and friend, Sally was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by her husband Sam, her sisters Marty (Bill), Lois, and Norma, two stepchildren Damian (Carla) and Briana (Dan), five beautiful grandchildren, Aaliyah, Aniyah, Ryder, Brooklyn, and Daisy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027, on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Please visit PhoenixMemorialMortuary.com to share a memory of Sally and check back there in a few weeks to watch her video tribute. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or go to their website hov.org for more details.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019