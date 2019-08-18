Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Perkins


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Perkins Obituary
Sally Perkins

Phoenix - Sally Ann Perkins (Snyder) of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1961, the daughter of Henry and Pearl Snyder.

A loving wife, sister, stepmother, and friend, Sally was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by her husband Sam, her sisters Marty (Bill), Lois, and Norma, two stepchildren Damian (Carla) and Briana (Dan), five beautiful grandchildren, Aaliyah, Aniyah, Ryder, Brooklyn, and Daisy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027, on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Please visit PhoenixMemorialMortuary.com to share a memory of Sally and check back there in a few weeks to watch her video tribute. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or go to their website hov.org for more details.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now