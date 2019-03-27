|
Sally Walsh
Glendale - Sally Jean (Petty) Walsh, born on September 9, 1936, in Ft. Stockton, Texas, passed away at age 82 on March 22, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. After graduating in 1955 from Lubbock High School, she met the love of her life, Bill Walsh, who thought she was beautiful and married her that September. They had a wonderful 63 years together including traveling the world while in the Air Force, settling in Phoenix, and then watching their family grow. Sally is survived by Bill along with her daughter, Brenda Willcox (Bill); her son, Patrick Walsh (Lourie); her grandchildren, Jeff (Alexandra), Alex (Celine), and Courtney (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Tytus and Gianna. Sally's life began with many trials to her health as her childhood included a bout of tuberculosis that left her in a sanatorium for 4 years and resulted in her left leg being significantly shorter than her right leg. That did not stop her from enjoying life to its fullest. She is remembered as being a lovingly sweet, kind, accommodating, and generous person who strived to be independent. Even though she was not able to fulfill her dream to manage a dress shop, she was a very talented seamstress always enjoying how she dressed. She held a deep appreciation for those that helped others and supported many charities. She will be missed by many, including the mother of her grandchildren, Cathy Riesen, and her best friend, Jean Jones. A family visitation is planned for March 28th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel with graveyard services planned for March 30th at 10:00 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019