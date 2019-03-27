Services
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
623-362-3255
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Walsh


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Walsh Obituary
Sally Walsh

Glendale - Sally Jean (Petty) Walsh, born on September 9, 1936, in Ft. Stockton, Texas, passed away at age 82 on March 22, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. After graduating in 1955 from Lubbock High School, she met the love of her life, Bill Walsh, who thought she was beautiful and married her that September. They had a wonderful 63 years together including traveling the world while in the Air Force, settling in Phoenix, and then watching their family grow. Sally is survived by Bill along with her daughter, Brenda Willcox (Bill); her son, Patrick Walsh (Lourie); her grandchildren, Jeff (Alexandra), Alex (Celine), and Courtney (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Tytus and Gianna. Sally's life began with many trials to her health as her childhood included a bout of tuberculosis that left her in a sanatorium for 4 years and resulted in her left leg being significantly shorter than her right leg. That did not stop her from enjoying life to its fullest. She is remembered as being a lovingly sweet, kind, accommodating, and generous person who strived to be independent. Even though she was not able to fulfill her dream to manage a dress shop, she was a very talented seamstress always enjoying how she dressed. She held a deep appreciation for those that helped others and supported many charities. She will be missed by many, including the mother of her grandchildren, Cathy Riesen, and her best friend, Jean Jones. A family visitation is planned for March 28th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel with graveyard services planned for March 30th at 10:00 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
Download Now