Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
(623) 979-7111
For more information about
Salvador Gonzalez
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
John Vianney Catholic Church
800 W Loma Linda Blvd
Goodyear, AZ
Resources
Salvador Gonzalez

Salvador Gonzalez Obituary
Salvador Gonzalez

Salvador Gonzalez, 81, devoted Husband, Loving Father, and Grandfather was called home by our Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Union Painter for over 40 years and a dedicated family man. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Sofia, his 7 children: Marcos (Norma); Celia (LeeRoy); Salvador Jr. (Liz); Sofia (Say); Rene (Antonia); Hugo (Melissa); Nancy, his 19 grandchildren, and his 12 great grandchildren; and his 4 Sisters (Luisa, Socorro, Carmen, Maria). * Forever Will Be Loved and Remembered * Visitation and Rosary: Monday, October 14th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm, Location: Advantage Golden Door Chapel, 11211 W. Michigan Ave, Youngtown, AZ 85563. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 am, John Vianney Catholic Church, 800 W Loma Linda Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
