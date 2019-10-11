|
|
Salvador Gonzalez
Salvador Gonzalez, 81, devoted Husband, Loving Father, and Grandfather was called home by our Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Union Painter for over 40 years and a dedicated family man. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Sofia, his 7 children: Marcos (Norma); Celia (LeeRoy); Salvador Jr. (Liz); Sofia (Say); Rene (Antonia); Hugo (Melissa); Nancy, his 19 grandchildren, and his 12 great grandchildren; and his 4 Sisters (Luisa, Socorro, Carmen, Maria). * Forever Will Be Loved and Remembered * Visitation and Rosary: Monday, October 14th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm, Location: Advantage Golden Door Chapel, 11211 W. Michigan Ave, Youngtown, AZ 85563. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 am, John Vianney Catholic Church, 800 W Loma Linda Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019